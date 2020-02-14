|
Lauren Simandl Charles
Newark - Lauren Simandl Charles, age 61, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 after a courageous 14-month fight against cancer. Throughout her fight, she maintained an incredibly positive attitude and kept her subtle, (and sometimes not so subtle), sense of humor.
Born in Elizabeth, NJ on August 18, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Mark A. and Janet (Vandermeer) Simandl. Lauren graduated from Bound Brook (NJ) High School and then from the University of Delaware with a degree in Early Childhood Learning. At UD, she met her husband of 39 years, R. David (Dave) Charles.
Lauren worked as a pre-school teacher at a number of educational institutions over the years, including the YWCA and the Independence School. She was also responsible for developing several different summer school art programs for children of various ages. She continually passed on her love and appreciation of art (both viewing and creating) to young people of various ages, and of course, her grandchildren.
Lauren regularly performed volunteer work associated with her children's various activities as they grew, notably including the Delaware Dance Company (where her daughters danced for years). Throughout her children's teenage years, Lauren was considered a second mother to many and she always had a full house.
Lauren loved spending time with her grandchildren, hanging out at the beach with her family and friends, and checking out the outlets in Pennsylvania. After the kids were grown, she enjoyed travelling with Dave and spending with time her good friends at GBA and Terra Insurance events.
In addition to her husband, Lauren is survived by her children, Sarah E. Charles of Wilmington, Lindsay A. Trusheim (Ian) of Baltimore, MD and Douglas N. Charles (Julie) of Towson, MD; sister, Tracy Fichtorn (Kurt) of Reinholds, PA; and grandchildren, Charlotte, Amelia and Penelope Zimmerman, Lulu Trusheim and Quinten and Samuel Charles; mother-in-law, Olive K. Charles; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Seip-Jaksa.
The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Schneider and Bethany Mooney of the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center, along with the nurses at Perelman 2nd Floor West, for their continuous compassionate and professional care during this ordeal, along with Dr. Mart Amick of Wilmington, Delaware.
A celebration of Lauren's life will be planned and details announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lauren's memory to: Abramson Cancer Center Development Office, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
