The Reverend Laurence H. Miller
Millsboro - The Reverend Laurence H. Miller, age 82, of Millsboro, DE passed away peacefully at home with his daughter by his side on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Friends may call on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Long Neck United Methodist Church, 32051 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment will be private at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. Please visit Rev. Miller's Life Memorial Webpage to read his complete obituary and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019