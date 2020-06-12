Laurence S. Hendrickson Jr.
1923 - 2020
Laurence S. Hendrickson Jr.

Landenberg, PA - Laurence S. Hendrickson, age 96, of Landenberg, PA, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020. He was born in West Grove, PA to the late Laurence S. and Marion Lake Hendrickson. Laurence was married to Doris Allcorn Hendrickson for 71 years until her death in 2014. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Army. He worked for General Motors and retired after 35 years of service. Laurence had a big heart and was devoted to his family. He enjoyed telling stories, gardening, watching the Phillies and Eagles, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Dorothy McMillan, Susan Aiken, L. Robert Hendrickson (Lisa); his siblings: Robert Hendrickson (Shelva), James Hendrickson (Doris), and Richard Hendrickson (Deborah), Mary Jane Harris, Louise Gambill (Charles), Edith Spong (Robert); 6 grandchildren: Dawn, Robbie, Bryan, Philip, Erica, Rachel and 10 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters-in-law Cathie, Kathleen, Jane, and Ruby Hendrickson, Shirley Pennington; many nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by sisters: Florence Connell, Bette Crist, Barbara and Cheryl Hendrickson; brothers: John, Billy, Barry, William and Joseph Hendrickson; granddaughter Lee McMillan; a step-brother, Gary Pennington and step-sister, Marion Brown.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at Willow Tree Hospice and treasured family and friends for their support and loving care of Laurence.

A private burial will take place in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kennett Square VFW Post 5467, 704 W. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348. To send an online condolence, please visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
