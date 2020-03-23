|
Laverna G. (Kehner) Kremer
Wilmington - Laverna G. Kremer, age 89, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
She was born in Gladdin, MO and is the daughter of the late William and Mae Kehner. The family consisted of 7 children, 4 girls and 3 boys. The Kehner family lived in Salem, MO, before moving to Union, MO, when Laverna was in the 8th grade. She graduated from Union High School in 1948, after which she worked in the office of a shoe manufacturing company.
Before marriage, Laverna lived and worked in St. Louis, MO and was secretary to the president of the Prince Gardner Company for 5 years.
Laverna met her husband Wallace Kremer in October 1954. They married in 1956 and moved to Richmond, VA where Wally was employed by the DuPont Company and Laverna worked for Block Importing Company. Wally's work at DuPont required several moves: Richmond, VA to Wilmington, DE then Brevard, NC, Camden, TN and once again, Wilmington. Laverna was a loving, caring wife to Wally, and a wonderful mother to their three children, Joe, David and Lynda.
Laverna loved spending time with the family. The annual vacation trips to visit parents and other family members in Wisconsin and Missouri brought her much pleasure. She loved reading the Bible and other Christian books.
Laverna was a member of Brandywine Valley Baptist Church for over 30 years. She served in many ways, on the attendance team and at the Welcome Desk with her husband.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years and their 3 children Joseph (Charlotte) David (Cynthia) and Lynda Woodside (David) and six grandchildren, Sarah, Johnathan, Kevin, David, Steven and Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to BVBC, 7 Mt. Lebanon Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 (in memo- Church Building Fund)
Burial will be held privately with a Celebration of Laverna's Life at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020