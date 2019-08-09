Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Eastburn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne E. Eastburn


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne E. Eastburn Obituary
Laverne E. Eastburn

Newark - Laverne E. Eastburn (Vern), age 83 of Newark passed away surrounded by his family on August 6, 2019. Vern was born on June 17, 1936 in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a pupil in the one-room schoolhouse in Mt. Cuba and a graduate of A.I. DuPont High School. His childhood was spent on a farm and he continued his love of agriculture and farming well into his adulthood. Vern met his beloved wife, Myra, while she was home visiting family from Manhattan. Vern then moved with Myra to New York City where he continued his career as an operating engineer helping in the construction of the World Trade Center. Eventually, the two returned to Delaware to marry and begin a family. Vern continued his career as an operating engineer, eventually retiring after almost 40 years. He went on to become a small business owner and continued to run a small farm for many years during this time. Vern will be missed for his robust sense of humor and sociable personality. His unwavering devotion to his family was unparalleled and he most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and taking great pride in their accomplishments and shared endeavors. The oldest of three children, Vern will always be remembered as a man who welcomed strangers and striking up a conversation with virtually anyone.

He is predeceased by his father, Harrison E. Eastburn; mother, Pearl Eastburn (nee Vandiver); sister, Arlene Roberts; and wife, Myra Eastburn (nee Perry). He is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Grant (Michael) of Elkton, MD; Jessica Eastburn (Charlie) of Middletown, DE; Kay Cross (Russ) of Lakeland, FL; son, Steven Eastburn of Lakeland, FL six grandchildren: Aidan, Anna, Logan, Zachary, Shannon, and Steven.

Family and friends are invited for the visitation on Tuesday, August 13th from 9:30-10:30 AM at Strano and Feeley Funeral Home,635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Christiana Presbyterian Church,15 North Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable donation to Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now