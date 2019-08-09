|
Laverne E. Eastburn
Newark - Laverne E. Eastburn (Vern), age 83 of Newark passed away surrounded by his family on August 6, 2019. Vern was born on June 17, 1936 in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a pupil in the one-room schoolhouse in Mt. Cuba and a graduate of A.I. DuPont High School. His childhood was spent on a farm and he continued his love of agriculture and farming well into his adulthood. Vern met his beloved wife, Myra, while she was home visiting family from Manhattan. Vern then moved with Myra to New York City where he continued his career as an operating engineer helping in the construction of the World Trade Center. Eventually, the two returned to Delaware to marry and begin a family. Vern continued his career as an operating engineer, eventually retiring after almost 40 years. He went on to become a small business owner and continued to run a small farm for many years during this time. Vern will be missed for his robust sense of humor and sociable personality. His unwavering devotion to his family was unparalleled and he most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and taking great pride in their accomplishments and shared endeavors. The oldest of three children, Vern will always be remembered as a man who welcomed strangers and striking up a conversation with virtually anyone.
He is predeceased by his father, Harrison E. Eastburn; mother, Pearl Eastburn (nee Vandiver); sister, Arlene Roberts; and wife, Myra Eastburn (nee Perry). He is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Grant (Michael) of Elkton, MD; Jessica Eastburn (Charlie) of Middletown, DE; Kay Cross (Russ) of Lakeland, FL; son, Steven Eastburn of Lakeland, FL six grandchildren: Aidan, Anna, Logan, Zachary, Shannon, and Steven.
Family and friends are invited for the visitation on Tuesday, August 13th from 9:30-10:30 AM at Strano and Feeley Funeral Home,635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Christiana Presbyterian Church,15 North Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable donation to Disabled American Veterans (dav.org). For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019