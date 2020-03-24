Resources
Wilmington - Age 74 departed this life March 17, 2020. Everyone is welcome to attend the viewing for LaVonne which will be Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 10 am - 11:30 am at the Congo Legacy Center, 501 W 28th Street, Wilmington Delaware 19802.In compliance with the current regulations regarding COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service and burial for LaVonne will be private, however, the viewing will be open to the public. Online condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
