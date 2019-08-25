|
Lawrece (Skip) St.Clair
- - Lawrece (Skip) St.Clair (89) the daughter of Lawrece Neal and Carolyn Foster was born on November 28, 1929 in Louisville,KY where she spent her formative years. She departed this life in the presence of the Lord, family, and a host of relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Ms. Taylor was the third daughter of depression era parents. She had attended public schools in 4 states by the age of 12. At the ripe age of 15, she moved from San Diego, California back to Louisville, Kentucky to complete her high school education at Central High School. It was important to her to be among her peers who "looked like me." She attended Kentucky State University on a full scholarship. She remained there until her junior year when she met, fell in love, and married a career military officer. Together they pursued their dream of experiencing the world. It was only after the birth of her first 2 children that she completed her degree from Catherine Spaulding University in Louisville, KY.
Slip arrived in Delaware for the first time in 1958 with her husband and 3 small children. They had been previously stationed in London England, where her husband had been assigned to the U.S. Embassy. From the time of arrival she immediately immersed herself in community activities, such as Girl Scouts, Red Cross, etc. Following another military assignment in the Middle East the family returned to Dover, DE. They made the successful transition from a military to a civilian lifestyle. That included many social, political, and community activities. At one point in the late 60's Skip was working 3 jobs at one time. Her typical response to such hard work was that she had 3 kids who were college bound and they needed 5 salaries.
As a direct result of the domestic crisis of the 60's and the concerns of the private/public sector, she was recruited to administer a pilot project in the Capitol Green public housing area. She initiated a multi-purpose community center which served as the forerunner for the James Collins Service Center. Skip also served the State of Delaware in many capacities. She was the Chairman of the State Human Relations Commission, one of the founders and later chairman of the Community Legal Aid Society. In 1974 she created a new political awareness in City government by running for the office of Mayor in the city of Dover. It had a substantial impact on the eventual dismantling of a very discriminating voting system.
In the 1980's while attending part-time classes at Delaware Law School she worked with her daughter at "Children's Home " in Claymont, DE. Her residency in Wilmington afforded her the opportunity to participate in programs at the University of Delaware as well as Winterthur Gardens. She also managed to squeeze in service to the initial development and implementation of the "Junteenth Celebration" making substantial contributions to the program.
At the time of transition she resided in the family home in Dover, devoting her time to "doing just what she wanted to do". When she was not cooking or gardening or other activities, Skip supplemented her income as a part time Social Science Field Researcher with the University of Chicago, NORC office.
Lawrece "Skip" St.Clair-Taylor is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene E. Taylor, Sr., two children, Mary Susan, Eugene E. Taylor, Jr. She had 3 siblings, Nanora Neal, Nanette Bradleigh, and Lawrence Donald Neal. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Nancy C. Taylor-Hall of Wilmington, DE., Leslie Taylor, formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and son, Richard St.Clair Taylor, formerly of Louisville, KY, both current residents of Dover, DE. She has four grandsons, Alexander Taylor Hall, Bryce Justin Hall, Zane Pierre Taylor and Zachary Andrew Taylor. She also has one great grand child, Alexis Carolyn Hall. Her nieces and nephews include, Robin Bradleigh-Caldwell of Seattle, WA, nephews, Neal Bradleigh, Anthony Bradleigh, and Douglas Johnson all of Louisville, Kentucky. Skip had an abundance of extended family, colleagues, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 12, 2019 at the Delaware State University/Martin Luther King Center, Dover,DE. To continue her contributions the family would like to request donations be made to any political candidates who seek to improve our current government.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019