Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
408 S. Harrison St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hedwig Catholic Church
408 S. Harrison St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
Lawrence "Larry" Borkowski

Obituary

Lawrence "Larry" Borkowski Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Borkowski

Selbyville - Lawrence "Larry" Borkowski, age 65, of Selbyville, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Larry was a loving and devoted husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a pipefitter for 44 years and active member of Local Union 74. Larry loved going to Happy Hour, dinner, and traveling with his beloved wife, Patricia. He also enjoyed watching his nephews play ice hockey and soccer. Larry was an avid Philadelphia sports fan who also enjoyed golfing, crabbing, going to the casinos, and living at the beach. He will be remembered for joking around and always having a smile to share with others.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia; sister, Susan Hughes (Charles); brother, Ron Borkowski (Laurie); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Anne Borkowski; brother, William Borkowski, Jr.; and his four-legged babies, Mitzi and Sadie Mae.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, from 9-11 AM at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington, DE 19805, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 24, 2019
