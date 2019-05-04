|
|
Lawrence "Larry" Borkowski
Selbyville - Lawrence "Larry" Borkowski, age 65, of Selbyville, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Larry was a loving and devoted husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He was a pipefitter for 44 years and active member of Local Union 74. Larry loved going to Happy Hour, dinner, and traveling with his beloved wife, Patricia. He also enjoyed watching his nephews play ice hockey and soccer. Larry was an avid Philadelphia sports fan who also enjoyed golfing, crabbing, going to the casinos, and living at the beach. He will be remembered for joking around and always having a smile to share with others.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia; sister, Susan Hughes (Charles); brother, Ron Borkowski (Laurie); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Anne Borkowski; brother, William Borkowski, Jr.; and his four-legged babies, Mitzi and Sadie Mae.
A visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, from 9-11 AM at St. Hedwig Catholic Church, 408 S. Harrison St., Wilmington, DE 19805, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019