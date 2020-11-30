Lawrence Charles Hultberg, Sr.
Newark - Lawrence C. Hultberg Sr., age 77 of Newark, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 17th, 1943 to Evelyn Lucille Hultberg. Working at a young age to support his family, Larry was employed at the Delmar News Agency for more than 35 years, progressing through the company until he ultimately managed the Newspaper and Distribution Operations for most of his career. He then eased into retirement by working over 10 years at Delaware Park Casino.
The University of Delaware became a staple in the memories of his children and grandchildren. As a long time Blue Hens football box ticket holder, there was rarely a home game that he did not attend, also sharing them with his brother, the late Donald Hultberg.
Everywhere he went, Larry made friends. From shopping and getting pedicures, to community gatherings/lunches with his neighbors and meeting the friends of his children and grandchildren; he made everyone smile. It was hard not to gravitate toward his cheerful disposition and contagious laughter. Everyone loved him.
An avid animal lover, his Cocker Spaniel, Molly, was a part of the family. He was also the best pet sitter and looked forward to spending time with the other canine family members, who were just as excited to visit Grandpa's house.
Caring and thoughtful, his family was always on his mind. While it was ever-growing, he took the time to pick out the perfect birthday, graduation, and other celebration cards. Although the process was a tedious one, each had to be perfect for the person receiving them.
He always ended every conversation and text message with "I love you." As a strong father, wonderful grandfather, and proud great-grandfather, his love is unmatched, and he is already greatly missed. A life without his kind heart and not having the ability to share future moments and achievements is hard to accept.
Larry was preceded in death by his former spouse, Joyce L. Hultberg, his brothers Donald Hultberg, James Hultberg, and half-brother Fr William Hultberg.
He is survived by his three children, Larraine Painter, Lawrence Hultberg Jr. (Vicki), and Michael Hultberg (Danel). Grandchildren Nicholas Painter (Michelle), Sarah Holveck (Doug); Harvey, Eric, and Sean Hultberg; and Megan, Ryan, and MacKenzie Hultberg. Great-granddaughters Jamie Marshall, Jordyn Russell, Charlotte Painter, and Penny Holveck. Also, his son-in-law Ed Painter and half-brother Joe Trainer.
Services will be private.
Contributions can be made in his memory and in honor of Joyce Hultberg to "Little Sister of the Poor" and sent in care of R.T. Foard & Jones, 122 West Main Street, Newark, DE 19711. To send online condolences, please visit, www.rtfoard.com