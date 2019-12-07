Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence D. Kline


1928 - 2019
Lawrence D. Kline Obituary
Lawrence D. Kline

West Grove, PA - Lawrence D. Kline of West Grove, PA passed away on 12/04/2019 after a short illness. Larry was born in Syracuse, NY in August 1928. A WWII veteran, he served in the occupation of Japan with the USAF 5th Headquarter Band. He graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Industrial Engineering and had a 36-year career with DuPont in Buffalo, NY; Chattanooga, TN; and Wilmington, DE in the Textile Fibers Department. His interests included music, bridge, woodworking, and bowling. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie Kline and their children, Kathy Evans of Wilmington, DE, Randy Kline of Newark, DE, and Tracey Kline of Rapid City, SD.

Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Jenner's Pond Benevolent Care Fund at 1000 Greenbriar Lane, West Grove, PA, 610-869-6821.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019
