Lawrence E. Murray, Jr.
Larry died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after battling cancer for ten months. His wife of 61 years, Dorette Mueller Murray, and his children, Keith Lawrence Murray and Laura Murray Ellison were at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gwynne Webster Murray and Lawrence Murray Sr.
He was born on November 28, 1936 in Elsmere, Delaware. He is survived by his brother Kenneth Webster Murray and his sister-in-law Bonita Murray of Wilmington, Delaware.
He attended Alexis I. DuPont High School and graduated in 1954. He attended the University of Delaware and majored in Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He married his college sweetheart, Dorette Mueller in 1958.
Most of his career was spent in Salisbury, Maryland working for Dresser Industries. He was chief engineer and was part of the team that developed the credit card gasoline dispenser. During that time, he served nine years in the Naval Reserve.
Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Whatever his children were involved in also involved him. His son Keith married Vicky Stuelpnagel and they have a daughter, Samantha. His daughter Laura is married to Douglas Ellison and they have a daughter Mary and son Brendan. His family was a constant joy to him. He loved sharing his passion for sailing, crabbing and fishing with them. Larry and his wife Dorette enjoyed hiking in the national parks, and toured many throughout the U.S.
The rest of his time was devoted to sailing. He built his first sailboat that he and his wife enjoyed for many years before moving to a larger sailboat that was a favorite vacation for the family. He acquired his dreamboat-a Hinckley Bermuda 40 and sailed that for the past 25 years.
Upon retirement, they moved to Oxford, Maryland. There he volunteered at the Oxford Community Center, Habitat for Humanity, and wherever else he was needed.
Larry will be buried in the Oxford Cemetery where a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Talbot Hospice, Oxford Fire Department, Oxford Community Center or the charity of your choice.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.