Lawrence F. Wiechecki



Garnet Valley, PA - Lawrence F. Wiechecki "Larn", age 87 of Garnet Valley, PA on July 6, 2019 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after sustaining a head injury from a sudden fall. Born to Francis and Eleanor (DeBold) Wiechecki in Chester, PA, he resided in Concord Township for the past 58 years. Larn was a Veteran of the Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired as the president and owner of International Scrap Iron & Metal Co., Inc. located in Trainer, PA. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 945, as well as a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries and the Concord Township Historical Society. He loved traveling the world with his wife. They also visited all 50 states with their dear friends, the DeNenno's and Dewees'. Larn was a Civil War buff, avid historian and collector. In his travels he was able to visit many battlefields. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and living in the home that he built. He was very proud of his family and always took the time to make each one feel special. In his spare time, one could find Larn on his John Deere tractor, either cutting grass or plowing snow. He was grateful and humbled everyday for the life he was given. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 7 siblings; Francis (late Jane), Robert, and Daniel Wiechecki, Dorothy (late Charles) Blake, Catherine (late William) Tobin, Josephine (late Leslie) Snyder, and Constance (late John) Chambers. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Judge Wiechecki, 5 children; Karen (Ernest) Shumate, Lawrence (Kathleen) Wiechecki Jr, David (Barbara) Wiechecki, Cheryl (late Frederick) Casino, and Steven (Cara) Wiechecki, 11 grandchildren; Lawrence (Ashley) Wiechecki III, Christine Shumate, Melissa (Daniel) Highberger, Keira, Laura and Aubrey Wiechecki, Frederick Jr and Jessica Casino, Olivia, Steven, and Vivian Wiechecki, 4 great grandchildren, Xavier and William Wiechecki and Dane and Delia Highberger and 2 sisters-in-law, Marian Wiechecki & Barbara Wiechecki. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday July 12 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church), 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA. Friends may call Thursday, July 11 from 6-8PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA and again Friday at St. Thomas the Apostle Church (New Church) from 9:30-10:15 AM. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Archmere Academy (the Fred Casino Scholarship Fund) or to Friends of Old St. Thomas (FOST) www.friendsofoldstthomas.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com Published in The News Journal on July 10, 2019