Lawrence G. "Larry" Fox, Sr.
Bear - Lawrence G. "Larry" Fox, Sr., age 77, of Bear, DE, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in New Castle on January 24, 1942, he was a son of the late Charles G. Fox, Sr. and Martha E. (Wright) Robinson. Larry proudly served his country in the Marine Corps Reserve. He made his career as a maintenance foreman for IPI, retiring after 38 years of dedicated service. Following IPI, Larry worked at Potts Welding & Boiler Repair in Newark for 8 years.
He was a man of many interests and liked gardening and taking care of his lawn. Larry was very mechanically inclined and enjoyed tinkering in his shop. Above all else, he cherished time spent with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles G. Fox, Jr. and James E. Fox. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean R. (Bantom) Fox; sons, Larry Fox, Jr. (Jennifer) of Glenmoore, PA and Steve Fox (Renee) of Lincoln University, PA; sister, Olive Dalton of Bear; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Amy, Benjamin and Zachary Fox.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 3 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or a .
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019