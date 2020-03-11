Services
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Shrine of the Blessed Sacrament
Washington, DC
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Congressional Cemetery
Washington, DC
Lawrence Hector "Larry" McDonald


1939 - 2020
Lawrence "Larry" Hector McDonald

Lawrence "Larry" Hector McDonald was taken from us on March 5, 2020 by pulmonary fibrosis. Larry was born September 23, 1939 in St. Albert, Alberta, Canada. By maintaining oil rigs he worked his way through college, acquiring a Chemical Engineering degree at the University of Oklahoma in 1965. He went on to work over 35 years at the Delaware City, Delaware oil refinery as a unit manager. Proud of his Scottish and Swedish ancestry, he took solace from his protracted illness in his Catholic faith. Larry possessed the quiet stoicism of men of his generation but was a great listener. He loved games, ballroom dancing, fishing, and most of all golfing which stole him away from the moment of his only child's birth while he won a tournament. He is survived by his daughter Kelly McDonald, her husband Juan Julio, and their daughter Zoe of Washington, DC, as well as by his step-daughter Diane Merritt, her husband John, and their children Stephanie, Mckenzie, and John of Stuart, FL. Additionally, his sister Melba survives him in Westlock, Alberta, and his step-grandchild Alicia McCarthy. He is predeceased by his parents Muriel Anna-Chloe and Hector Alexander McDonald of Edmonton, Alberta and his wife Geraldine McDonald of Elkton, Maryland and Port St. Lucie, FL. Mass will be at Shrine of the Blessed Sacrament, Washington, DC on March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a 1:00 PM internment at Congressional Cemetery in Washington, DC with coffee and tea after at the Congressional Cemetery chapel. Pumphrey's Funeral Home of Bethesda, MD is handling arrangements, 301-652-2200.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
