Lawrence J. Bue
Wilmington - passed away after a long illness on May 23, 2020, at Brackenville Center, in Hockessin, DE, with family by his side.
Lawrence was born in Wilmington on February 26, 1956, son of the late John and Elizabeth (Baccino) Bue. He enjoyed many years of meaningful employment through Delaware Elwyn, starting in their workshop, then moving on to more independence while working for Wawa, and finally as an Aramark employee, working at the UD Pencader Dining Hall. Lawrence loved working, always getting up early to prepare for the day and wait for the bus.
In his younger years, Lawrence liked to bowl and participated in tournaments with Special Olympics. He looked forward to family meals, especially the big holidays with extended family and lots of good Italian cooking; was a whiz at early TV trivia; and he loved to travel with his housemates or on excursions with The Guided Tour, including to Graceland in Memphis, TN. Lawrence was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley, and would respond with a happy grin any time someone commented on his likeness to Elvis. For his 60th birthday, Lawrence enjoyed his Elvis-themed surprise party with many family and friends.
Lawrence cherished his mother, missed her greatly, and is now at peace because he is once again by her side. Left to remember and miss him are his sisters Margaret Bue of Havertown, PA, and her husband Frank Steinmiller, Louise diGenova of Hockessin, DE, and her husband Ennio diGenova, and Patricia Nerwinski of Wilmington, DE, and her husband Frank Nerwinski, Jr., and his much-loved nephew and niece, Zachary and Sophie Nerwinski. He will also be remembered lovingly by his extended family here, and in Italy and Uruguay; the "old neighborhood gang" on 12th and Woodlawn; and his Chimes housemates and friends, Mary, Curtis, Ron, and Lillian.
The family wishes to extend appreciation and thanks to the staffs of Delaware Elwyn and Chimes Delaware for their many years of support; and to Seasons Hospice, and the staff of Brackenville Center for caring for Lawrence and keeping him safe during the perilous days of the coronavirus pandemic, when his family was mostly limited to supporting him through the window of his room.
Funeral services will be private due to COVID-19. Donations may be made in Lawrence's memory to Delaware Elwyn, 321 E. 11th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or Chimes Delaware, 514 Interchange Blvd, Newark, DE, 19711, in support of Lawrence's friends; or to Saint Francis Healthcare, Philanthropy Dept, 701 N. Clayton Street, Wilmington, DE 19805, in support of our community's healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.
Published in The News Journal from May 23 to May 25, 2020.