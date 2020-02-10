Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth R.C. Church
809 South Broom Street
Wilmington, DE
Lawrence J. "Larry" Cylc Sr.

Lawrence J. "Larry" Cylc Sr. Obituary
Lawrence J. "Larry" Cylc, Sr.

Claymont - Lawrence J. "Larry" Cylc, Sr., age 63, of Claymont, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Chester, PA on February 19, 1956, he was the son of the late Joseph W. and Helen M. (Stryczniewicz) Cylc. Larry graduated from the University of Delaware, where he played football. He dedicated his career as a teacher from 1977 to 2019 at various schools, including Archmere Academy, Caravel Academy and Hodgson Vo-Tech H.S., where he taught history, social studies and driver's education.

Larry had a love of coaching sports. Throughout his 43 years of coaching, he coached many student-athletes, including his 3 children in football and track and field. In 1987 and 2001, Larry was Delaware's high school football coach of the year. As head football coach at Caravel Academy, his teams won the state football championship in 1989 and 1990, and he led the Hodgson Vo-Tech track and field team to the school's first state title in 1996.

Larry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah A. (Gentile) Cylc; children, Linda M. Cylc of Claymont, Joseph S. Cylc (Kara) of Newtown Square, PA and Lawrence J. Cylc, Jr. (Laura) of Annapolis, MD; and grandchildren, Lawrence III, William, Kate, Charlotte, Andrew, Grant, Sawyer, Penny, Francie and George.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth R.C. Church, 809 South Broom Street, Wilmington, DE. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry's memory to Helen M. and Joseph W. Cylc Fund at Archmere Academy, 3600 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
