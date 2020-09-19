Lawrence J. Futty
Lawrence J. Futty, 76, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on September 14, 2020. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Cecile Futty of Wilmington, DE.
Larry graduated from the Corpus Christi High School in 1962, and from the University of Delaware in 1966. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force, and retired as a Captain in 1971. Larry worked in management of the U.S. Postal Service in Long Beach, CA for 30 years, and retired in 2004.
Larry is survived by his sister, Mary Celine, and her husband, Larry Ohran, of Hercules, CA, and by his cousins in the Delaware Valley region. A committal service will be held for Lawrence Futty in the chapel of the Delaware Veteran's Cemetery in Bear, DE on September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Masks and limited space will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804. To send messages of condolence to the family, visit www.mccreryandharra.com