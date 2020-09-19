1/1
Lawrence J. Futty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence J. Futty

Lawrence J. Futty, 76, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on September 14, 2020. He was the son of the late Lawrence and Cecile Futty of Wilmington, DE.

Larry graduated from the Corpus Christi High School in 1962, and from the University of Delaware in 1966. Upon graduation, he entered the U.S. Air Force, and retired as a Captain in 1971. Larry worked in management of the U.S. Postal Service in Long Beach, CA for 30 years, and retired in 2004.

Larry is survived by his sister, Mary Celine, and her husband, Larry Ohran, of Hercules, CA, and by his cousins in the Delaware Valley region. A committal service will be held for Lawrence Futty in the chapel of the Delaware Veteran's Cemetery in Bear, DE on September 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Masks and limited space will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804. To send messages of condolence to the family, visit www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved