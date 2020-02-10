|
Lawrence J. Silvestri
Riviera Beach - Lawrence J. Silvestri, 59, of Riviera Beach, FL, went to be with the Lord on February 6, 2020 after a long illness. Larry was born and raised in Wilmington, DE. He was a graduate of Conrad High School and Palm Beach State College and is a veteran of the United States Air Force. Larry is predeceased by his father Nickolas. He is survived and missed dearly by his mother Josephine nee Pupillo of Wilmington, his son Anthony of Fort Pierce, FL , brother Nickolas (Martha) of Arnold, MD, sister Pamela Coleman (Garrett) of Millsboro, DE, and a large extended family. The family asks that any donations in his memory be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N Dupont St, Wilmington, DE 19805 or The Ministry of Caring 302-652-5523.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020