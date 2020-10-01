1/1
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Volk
Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Volk

Wilmington - Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Volk, age 58, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12 noon. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to Freedom Bike Church, 79 Christiana Road, New Castle, DE 19720.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
OCT
6
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss I loved you years ago and we were inseparable in high school I will miss your smile and they way you were the only one to call me Shelly! Rest in peace my old love!
Michelle Tafel
Friend
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Tana, Dwayne and Morgan
Tana Stevens
Friend
September 30, 2020
My Deepest condolences to the Family
Larry was always a “smiling face”
God Bless
Michelle Martin
Friend
