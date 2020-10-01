Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Volk
Wilmington - Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Volk, age 58, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 pm on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12 noon. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to Freedom Bike Church, 79 Christiana Road, New Castle, DE 19720.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES
& CREMATORY
302-328-2213