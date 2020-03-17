Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
345 Bear Christiana Rd
Bear, DE
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
345 Bear Christiana Rd
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Loiselle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence L. Loiselle


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence L. Loiselle Obituary
Lawrence L. Loiselle

Bear - Larry Loiselle, age 74, of Bear, DE, formerly of Lynbrook, Long Island, NY, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Larry was the beloved husband of Patricia Fremgen Loiselle for 41 years before she preceded him in death. He was blessed with a second marriage to Sandy Sullivan. He was the devoted father of Lawrence; beloved grandfather of Abigail, Matthew, and Grace; and beloved brother of Lorraine Gentile. Additionally, Larry enjoyed and loved Sandy's children Devin (Anna) and Shannon (Jerry) and six grandchildren: Megan, Matthew, Michaela, Jack, Brandon, and Colin.

Larry loved his Catholic faith, the Knights of Columbus, and his family and friends at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9:30-11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 345 Bear Christiana Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -