Lawrence L. Loiselle
Bear - Larry Loiselle, age 74, of Bear, DE, formerly of Lynbrook, Long Island, NY, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. Larry was the beloved husband of Patricia Fremgen Loiselle for 41 years before she preceded him in death. He was blessed with a second marriage to Sandy Sullivan. He was the devoted father of Lawrence; beloved grandfather of Abigail, Matthew, and Grace; and beloved brother of Lorraine Gentile. Additionally, Larry enjoyed and loved Sandy's children Devin (Anna) and Shannon (Jerry) and six grandchildren: Megan, Matthew, Michaela, Jack, Brandon, and Colin.
Larry loved his Catholic faith, the Knights of Columbus, and his family and friends at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9:30-11 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 345 Bear Christiana Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020