Lawrence M. "Larry" Sullivan Sr.
Wilmington - Lawrence M. Sullivan Sr.
September 5, 1937 - September 9, 2019
Lawrence M. Sullivan Sr., "Larry", former Public Defender for the State of Delaware, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was 82 years old.
Lawrence was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of Teresa and James Sullivan. He attended St. Thomas the Apostle Grammar School and Salesianum School. While at Sallies, he was a standout athlete playing football and baseball. Lawrence graduated in 1955 and matriculated to King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.
At King's College, Lawrence continued playing football and discovered his passion for debate and critical thinking, graduating in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. After college, he served with the Delaware Army National Guard. In the fall of 1961, Lawrence entered law school at The Catholic University of America. He earned his Juris Doctor Degree in 1964.
After graduation, he founded and served as President of The Active Young Republicans of Wilmington. In this capacity, he played a critical role shaping the perception of Wilmington and Delaware's Republican Party and developing a generation of prominent Republican leaders.
In 1970, when he was appointed Public Defender for the State of Delaware, Lawrence embarked on an extraordinary career lasting nearly four decades that transformed Delaware's criminal justice system. He ensured that the Public Defender's Office fulfilled its mission to provide effective, conflict-free legal counsel to every indigent person accused of a crime.
He has been recognized both locally and nationally for his contributions to the community and the profession of law, most notably The Charles H. Dorsey Award and Reginald Heber Smith Award. These two awards are the highest honors available to Public Defenders nationally. Lawrence was awarded The Order of the First State the highest honor the Governor of Delaware can bestow. In 2017, he was inducted into the Salesianum Hall of Fame for distinguished alumni.
In his personal life, family was the single most important thing to him. He never missed a game, performance, phone call or any opportunity to support his children and grandchildren. He took great joy in spending time with friends and family in Lewes, DE, Canadensis, PA and The Villages, FL. Larry was a die-hard Eagles, Notre Dame and Salesianum fan. He was a loyal friend and mentor to many in the community and was fiercely proud of his Irish heritage.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, Teresa and James E. Sullivan and his brother James E. Sullivan Jr., USMC. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Catherine "Kate" Durkin Sullivan and his three children, Lawrence M. Sullivan Jr. (Krisi), John L. Sullivan, Catherine "Kasia" Horner (Tom); three step-children, William H. Walters (Liz), Casey Chipman (Zach), Erin Smolenski (Mike) and his sister Jane Keough. Between Larry and Kate they had 11 grandchildren, Winston and Harris Sullivan, Camille Sullivan, Teresa and Edith Horner, Griffin and Sophia Walters, Devon and Beckett Chipman and Connor and Lilly Smolenski. We will remember Pop-Pop for his quick wit, sense of humor, his passion for sports, the importance he placed on faith and for the example he set by loving his family and friends unconditionally.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday September 20th, 2019 at 11:30 A.M., with a visitation from 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at St. Anthony's of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont Street Wilmington, DE 19805. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ministry of Caring, 115 E. 14th Street Wilmington, DE 19801. For a full obituary and to make online condolences, please visit www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019