Lawrence N. (Larry) Casula Sr.
Lawrence (Larry) N. Casula, Sr.

Larry, age 82, passed away suddenly but peacefully, at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. The last of his siblings born and raised on the Casula compound off of B&O Lane, Elsmere, DE, he was an Army Veteran and was retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19. For much of his life he was an avid athlete and was also a dedicated Philadelphia sports fan. He had a profound love for family and was always ready to help those in need.

Predeceased by 1 grandson, he is survived by his wife of 45 years, June, along with his children, Diana, Kirk, Larry Jr., Amber, Joe and Maria; 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Townsend Church Fellowship Hall, 4519 Dupont Pkwy, Townsend, DE 19734 on Saturday, August 22nd from 11-2pm. Burial services will be held on Monday, August 24th at 10:00am at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery.




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Townsend Church Fellowship Hall
AUG
24
Burial
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Cemetery
