Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Lawrence W. Cerra


1938 - 2020
Lawrence W. Cerra Obituary
Lawrence W. Cerra

Elkton, MD - Lawrence William Cerra, age 81, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Carbondale, PA, on March 5, 1938, he was the son of the late Joseph and Florence Talerico Cerra.

Mr. Cerra served in the Army National Guard from 1954-1959. He had worked for the Chrysler Corporation as an electrician for 23 years. Mr. Cerra was then appointed to represent the International UAW and retired after 18 years of service. His memberships included Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rites. An avid golfer, Mr. Cerra also enjoyed horse racing.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Sally Yablonski Cerra; children, Gina M. Rhudy and Larry Cerra, Jr., both of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Jacob Rhudy and Jamie Rhudy; and siblings, Rita Cerra Levin, Mays Landing, NJ, and Anthony M. Cerra, Springville, FL.

Prayer Service will be held 12 Noon, Monday, January 20, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil County Community Services Foundation—Cecil County Animal Services, 3280 Augustine Herman Highway, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
