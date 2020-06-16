Lawrence Wayne Matson
Lawrence Wayne Matson

League City - Passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home in League City at the age of 75.

He was born on December 31, 1944 in Wilmington, Delaware to Lawrence and Marguerite Matson. Larry graduated from Salesianum School in 1962.

Larry had a love of outdoors, taking many adventures hiking, canoeing, camping and traveling. His Air Force training lead him to work at NASA. He thrived in the exploration and problem solving opportunities with NASA, working with various labs and development of new technologies to support the space industry. Larry spent several years working in the Oil and Gas industry allowing him to travel all over the world. Larry made friends wherever he traveled. His family fondly remembers Larry entertaining many of the international friends with all the US traditions, crawfish boils, barbecues, and all the oddities of Texas. Everyone who knew him has a comical story (or fifty) involving Larry. He enjoyed sharing his love of science as a docent with the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Larry is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Kim Stratton and Teresa Peneguy, son, Larry Matson, sisters, Sandy Margist, Bonnie Race, Sharon Pierson, Jeanne Freeman; uncle, Lenny Pollitt; grandchildren, Patricia Stratton, Beth Stratton, Brianna Ellingham, Koleby Matson, Edward Matson, Elise Peneguy, Aubrey Peneguy; great grandson, Jameson Ellingham and many other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being set-up with the Houston Museum of Natural Science. https://www.hmns.org/sa/index.php




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
