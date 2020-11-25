Leah Anne Baldwin
Wilmington, DE - Leah Anne Baldwin, age 40, of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away in a tragic accident on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Being a Delaware native and having been raised in Brandywine Hundred, Leah attended Concord High School, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Leah had a testimony of her love for Our Heavenly Father, and His Plan of Salvation. She was a proud patriot of Our country inspired by her Father (William C. Baldwin III~ Colonel in the Army National Guard), her Brother (William C. Baldwin IV ~ Master Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps), and her Partner (Joseph Norcini ~ Staff Sergeant in the United States Army).
Leah's greatest joy was her love for her family, and her biggest accomplishment: her daughter, Madison. Some of her favorite pastimes are writing, travel, spending time teaching and playing with Maddie, and of course, shopping. She loved visiting Florida, and different islands with her partner, Joe. She loved to make anyone in her family smile.
She is survived by her Mother, Charlotte; Father, William, Daughter, Madison, Partner, Joe, Brother, William (Bridget), Sister, Melissa, Brother, Edward ( Erin) as well as her Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephew.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, for her daughter's scholarship will be appreciated. Please make check payable to Madison P. Norcini C/O William C. Baldwin III, to: 2203 Lancashire Drive Wilmington, DE 19810.
Friends may call upon the family Saturday, December 5, from 9-10AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Please note that current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be observed.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
.