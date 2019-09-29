|
LeCenne "Cenne" Dorris
Wilmington - LeCenne "Cenne" Dorris, 79, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on September 11th 2019 with her family by her side.
Born in Accomac, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. DeCormis and Hazel M. DeCormis. LeCenne graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1958. There, she enjoyed her studies, delighted in many friendships, participated in theater, and excelled at dance.
While balancing her life as a homemaker, LeCenne built a successful career in office administration, working at several companies - The University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Strawbridge & Clothier, Hercules Inc., and Coventry Healthcare, from which she retired in 2016. In later years, she enjoyed working with younger co-workers immensely, and mentored many.
LeCenne's creative talents and her light, brightened the lives of those around her. She enjoyed all the arts; painting, dancing, knitting, home decorating and gardening. An accomplished baker, LeCenne loved the holidays, often gifting her baked goods to co-workers, family and friends. She loved her retreats in nature where she found much peace. Most of all she treasured spending time with her family.
LeCenne is survived by her companion, Charles Fitzpatrick, of Wilmington, DE; her daughters, Amanda Pelham of Brooklyn, NY and Susanne Ward of Landenberg, PA.; grandson, Elliot Ward, granddaughter, Shelby Ward, both of Landenberg, PA; brothers, Joseph DeCormis of Warsaw, MO and Richard DeCormis, of Bradenton, FL; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her sister, Billye Haut of Alexandria, VA.
A memorial service will be held later this Fall, details to follow.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019