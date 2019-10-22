Resources
Bear, DE - Age 79, departed this life on October 17, 2019. Father of LeCounte Coleman, Jr., Anthony M. Coleman, Tracey Coleman and an adopted daughter, Tywana Robinson; brother of Thelma Marshall, Claudette Nesbitt, James, Norwood, Kenneth, and Derwin Coleman; also survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Coleman was retired from Christiana Hospital after 15 years of service. Funeral 11AM Sat., Oct. 26th at New Life Christian Center, 400 Hillcrest Ave., Wilm, DE; viewing 9-10:45am only. Burial, Private. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
