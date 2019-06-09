|
Lee Opromolla
Deerfield Beach, FL - Lee Opromolla from Deerfield Beach, FL passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1930 in Edinburgh, Scotland to Eugenio & Adelina Scordecchia. Lee met her future husband, Vincent while he was in the Navy stationed in London, England. They married and moved to Staten Island, NY in 1954 and later lived in Claymont, DE and Garnet Valley, PA before retiring to Century Village, Deerfield Beach, FL in 2000.
Lee was employed by Manufacturers Hanover Trust in NYC and later at H&R Block in DE. She also was a devoted homemaker, excellent cook and later on became an avid tennis player.
She was predeceased by her husband Vincent, parents and all siblings. She is survived by 3 children, Gary Opromolla (Mary), Karen Lynch (Joe) & Steven Opromolla (Tracy); 8 grandchildren, Kara Bencrowsky (James), Greg Lynch, Alexandra Bowersett (Jarod), Emily Opromolla, Jordan Schuch, Michael Powell, Anthony & Gabrielle Opromolla.
If desired, donations may be made in her name to the .
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Valleypoint Church, 209 Bethel Rd, Glen Mills, Pa, 19342 at 10:30 AM on Sat., June 15th.
Published in The News Journal on June 9, 2019