Lee Roy Tibbett, Jr.
"Mike"
Clayton - Lee Roy Tibbett, Jr. "Mike", age 85, of Clayton, DE, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held the following morning, Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 9, 2019