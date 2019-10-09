Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
Lee Roy "Mike" Tibbett Jr.


1934 - 2019
Lee Roy "Mike" Tibbett Jr. Obituary
Lee Roy Tibbett, Jr.

"Mike"

Clayton - Lee Roy Tibbett, Jr. "Mike", age 85, of Clayton, DE, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A second visitation will be held the following morning, Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 200 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

To view full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
