Lee Roy Wood
Elkton - Lee Roy Wood, 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his daughter's home in Hockessin, DE, surrounded by his loving family.
Lee (affectionately known by most as "Pop", "Poppy" to his grandchildren and "Jack" to his family down home), was born on February 14, 1935 in Ashe County, NC. He was the 5th eldest of 12 children to the late Henry and Ida (Riley) Wood. He spent the majority of his life living in Maryland and Delaware where he met and married his first love, Pauline. He helped her raise her children, Richard, Kenny, Scherry and Pat, as well as some of their children, Theresa, Missy and Lee Dunsmore. After his 1st wife's passing, he met and married his 2nd wife, Lucille, with whom he had two daughters, Mary and Jessy.
He loved horse racing and owned and trained his own horses, he was also a truck driver and an all around "Jack" of all trades. He loved bowling and competed in pro bowling tournaments and enjoyed watching NASCAR races and the news. His absolute favorite things were, spending time with his grandchildren, playing the slots at Delaware Park and going to Wawa for coffee. He was a great cook, especially known for his famous Chipped Beef and Sausage gravies. He touched so many lives, his generosity was unmatched and his smile was contagious.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Amodei and her husband Philip of Elkton, MD and Jessica Sokoloff and her husband Keith of Hockessin, DE, his grandchildren, Brianna Willey and Samantha Amodei both of Elkton, MD and Jaxson Lawler of Hockessin, DE, his step-grandchildren, Kylie, Caden and Ali Sokoloff all of Hockessin, DE, his 2nd wife, Lucille (Walker) Wood of Elkton, MD, his step-daughters, Scherry Quesenberry and her partner John Myers, Theresa Love and her husband Leonard, Melissa Thompson and her husband Darryl and their children all of Elkton, MD, brothers, Rev. Frank Wood and Rev. Jim Wood both of TN, Charles "Cotton" Wood of MD, sisters, Elsie "Sally" Barr and Mary "Nell" Blevins both of West Jefferson, NC and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, John and Earl Wood, his sisters Maude and Willadean Calhoun, Judy Blevins and Eula Mae Wood and his first wife, Pauline (Gordy) Wood.
Due to the current COVID19 situation, memorial services will be held at a later date locally as well as in North Carolina. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
