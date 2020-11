Lee SmithBorn in Preston, Georgia on December 27, 1930; departed this life on October 27, 2020.Service of Celebration will be held on Tuesday, November, 10 at Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 28 Meadowbrook Ave., Wilmington, DE. Viewing will be held from 9:00am-11:00am; with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.In the interest of public health, the wearing of masks and social distancing will be enforced.(302) 377-6906