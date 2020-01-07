Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Leigh Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leigh Elayne Alexander

Leigh Elayne Alexander Obituary
Leigh Elayne Alexander

La Crosse, VA - Mrs. Leigh Elayne Alexander, age 45 of La Crosse, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 in VCU/MCV hospital, Richmond. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of eighteen years, Dr. Christopher James Alexander, three sons; Bryce Oneschuk and wife Amber of Macon, NC, Jake Oneschuk and fiancé Makayla of Carle Place, New York and Wyatt Alexander of South Hill, a sister, Heather Grant of Elkton, MD, her mother, Sandra Leigh Grant and husband Tom of Claymont, DE, her father, Edward John Oneschuk and wife Lois of New Castle, DE. She was predeceased by a grandson Kaleb Oneschuk and a cousin Elizabeth Supplee. Funeral services will be private. The family suggest memorial contributions be made in Leigh's name to VCU/Community Memorial Hospital , P. O. Box 90, South Hill, VA. 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory, South Hill, VA is serving the Alexander family.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
