Lena M. Panariello



October 21, 1928 - November 27, 2020



Lena M. Panariello passed away peacefully at Forwood Manor Health Center, her home for the past 2 years. Lena was born on October 21,1928 to Joseph Rapuano and Louise (Bosetti) Rapuano. After spending her early years in Minquadale, her family moved to Wilmington, graduating from Wilmington High School in 1946.



Lena was married to Angelo J. Panariello for 64 years. Lena had a successful career as Secretary/Treasurer at Corporation Services Company for over 35 years. We know that she was well respected by her colleagues, from the many testimonials she received upon retirement.



Lena was a woman of strong faith and was a life long member of St. Anthony's Church, where she was a member of their Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality. Lena loved spending her winters in Florida, especially Sarasota.



Lena is survived by her nieces and nephews: Diane Pulgini, Sally Rybachak (Steve), Beth Panariello, Joanne Ryan (Tom), Salvatore Panariello (Patti), Michael Panariello (fiancee Beth), Humbert Michini (Marion), Gerard Murray, Gabriella O'Brien( Gerald) and Donna Dowell (Darren); and many great nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Frank Episcopo.



Lena was pre-deceased by her husband Angelo Panariello, sisters Catherine Episcopo and Elizabeth Michini, her niece Rosemary Murray and nephews Frank Panariello, Joseph Michini, David Michini and Albert Pulgini.



Lena's family would like to thank the entire staff at Forwood Manor Health Center for the excellent care they provided to Lena during her two year stay.



Funeral arrangements will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks and social distancing.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St. Wilm., DE 19805. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Anthony's Church.









