Lena Pullella
Wilmington - Lena (Grossi) Pullella was at home with her family by her side when she went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24th at the age of 87. She was a parishioner of St Anthony of Padua Church and was devoted to praying the rosary daily to our Blessed Mother. She held a special devotion to St. Rita. Lena was born on August 6, 1932 and raised in Wilmington's Little Italy neighborhood. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Filomena (DiPaoli) Grossi. She was a sister to the late Nicholas Grossi and Marie Robino. Lena graduated from Wilmington High School and after graduating she went to work as a dental hygienist. Then she met Frank, the 'love of her life'! We will miss Lena's quick wit and feisty spirit. She was the life of the party who had a fun loving, and sometimes ornery sense of humor. She loved dancing, was a wonderful cook and enjoyed family gatherings, especially the Christmas Eve 7-fish dinner. She enjoyed reading, crosswords, sharing her 'stash' of Chiclets and gum with little and 'big' kids, traveling with friends, and vacationing in Wildwood Crest, where she made lifetime friends as she did in high school and throughout her life. Her friends were as special to her as her family. Lena is survived by her devoted husband Frank of 66 years. A loving & selfless mother of her daughter Letitia (Lita) Toto and her husband Albert of Hockessin, her daughter Marie Fiorelli and her husband John of Wilmington, her son Frank and his wife Angela of Hockessin. Lena cherished her time with family, especially her 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. James Loughran, Lucia DeMarco, and all of Mom's devoted caregivers during the past 5 years. The family will be forever grateful for their care and compassion.
Funeral services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to a charity of your choice or to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 North DuPont Street, Wilmington DE 19805 To send an online condolence please visit CorletoLatinaFuneralHome.com
Published in The News Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.