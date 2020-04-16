|
Leo Jackson, Jr.
He departed this life on April 14, 2020 in Newark, DE. He was a driver for Grubb Lumber Company for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Main and Annie Jackson and his brother, Sunny C. Woods. Leo leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Star Jackson (Johnnie Wilson) and Leo C. Jackson III; 1 grandchild, Yaiden L. Jackson and a host of other relatives and friends. His services will be private. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2020