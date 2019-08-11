|
|
Leo W. "Chief" Beattie
Wilmngton - Leo W. "Chief" Beattie, age 79, passed away into Peace on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
He was born July 2, 1940, in Wilmington, DE and was the son of the late Norman and Gertrude Beattie. Reared in Hockessin, Leo attended the Hockessin Elementary School and Concord Middle School. When young, Leo was in the Pushmobile Derby. He then also attended Salesianum School for three years before going to St. Mary's College, Bardstown, KY to study for the priesthood. Furthering his studies on Theology, Leo studied at St. Mary's Seminary & University, Baltimore, MD. Upon leaving the college, he was drafted and was deferred entering into the Army Reserves for two years. Leo then later on received his master's degree in History from Villanova.
"Chief " who he was fondly know as by anyone walking the halls of Salesianum School, taught, Social Studies and coached freshman tennis, football and cross country. Chief retired from Salesianum in 2008 after 38 years.
Never to let grass grow under his feet, Leo's other jobs included working at the Acme, Catholic Social Services, Big Brothers, Prisoners Aid Society, a Halfway House, a census collector, Drug Rehab Home, teaching at two other Catholic schools, Delaware Park, H&R Block, Brook's Armor Car, Probation Officer. While teaching at Sallies he taught at Goldey-Beacom , Delaware Technical Community College and lastly at Wilmington University, where he also taught after retiring from Sallies.
He also coached his sons' baseball teams a total of 10 years and took great joy in watching his kids in swim meets, and going to their many activities.
Leo enjoyed tennis, going to his in-law's summer home in Mobile Bay, AL. He swam for years at the Y, line danced and vacationed with his many friends at the shore for many summers and he was quite content sitting in the hot sun when home.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Camilla "Sue" (King); his sons, Shawn (Jen) and Ryan; 3 grandchildren Kayla, Cole & Kendall; along with brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Leo is also predeceased by his girls Camilla and Jennifer; his brothers Norman, Al and Joe and his parents, Norman and Gertrude.
He was always kind and generous to his family and people and loved to tell stories which made people laugh. He will be missed by all!
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16, from 6-8 pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington(Talleyville). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, at 11 am, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 7 Sharpley Rd., Wilmington, DE. Burial will be held privately.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019