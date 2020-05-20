Leon Charles Hodel
Leon Charles Hodel

Oldtown - Leon Charles Hodel, 72, of Oldtown, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at UMPC Western Maryland Hospital.

Friends will be received at the Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Avenue on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. Funeral services will be conducted following the visitation at 1 P.M. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery in Artemas, PA.

Condolences may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa
MAY
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa
Funeral services provided by
Scarpelli Funeral Home Pa
108 Virginia Ave
Cumberland, MD 21502
(301) 724-4600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

