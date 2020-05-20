Leon Charles Hodel
Oldtown - Leon Charles Hodel, 72, of Oldtown, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at UMPC Western Maryland Hospital.
Friends will be received at the Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Avenue on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. Funeral services will be conducted following the visitation at 1 P.M. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery in Artemas, PA.
Condolences may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com.
Oldtown - Leon Charles Hodel, 72, of Oldtown, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at UMPC Western Maryland Hospital.
Friends will be received at the Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 108 Virginia Avenue on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. Funeral services will be conducted following the visitation at 1 P.M. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery in Artemas, PA.
Condolences may be left at www.ScarpelliFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 22, 2020.