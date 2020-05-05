Leon E. Augustynowicz
Wilmington - Leon E. Augustynowicz, age 83, of Wilmington, DE passed away suddenly on May 3, 2020. Born, raised and a lifelong resident of Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Edward and Antoinette Augustynowicz. Leon was a graduate of Salesianum Catholic High School and attended the University of Delaware. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Leon worked for B.F. Shaw for 35 years, then Hojoka in Trainer, PA and later he retired from Bear Tubular. He was a member of the Holy Child Catholic Church. Leon enjoyed collecting coins, gardening and enjoyed feeding the birds and wildlife. He was an avid fan of the Phillies and Eagles teams. Leon is survived by his loving wife; Barbara Augustynowicz, nieces; Christine Dougherty, Patricia Smith and Francine Stone, 2 cousins; Dorothy Zaremba and Frances Golden; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, private funeral serivces will be LIVESTREAMED precisely at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020 for Leon by visiting (www.paganofuneralhome.com) or via Facebook (search Pagano Funeral Home). Interment will remain private at Cathedral Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Cathedral Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
