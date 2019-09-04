|
|
Leon H. Champagne
Wilmington - Leon H. Champagne, of Wilmington, DE passed away on August 27th, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He fought a courageous battle against cancer and demonstrated a positive attitude in the face of adversity. Born to Leon & Delora Gonyer Champagne, he was raised in Laconia, New Hampshire and attended St. John's School where he also served as an acolyte. He spent summers playing little league baseball, enjoying time at Lake Winnipesaukee and relaxing at his grandparent's family camp. When his father's job was transferred, the family migrated to Wyomissing, PA where Leon attended Wyomissing High School and spent his free time participating in athletics and playing guitar in a band. He furthered his education by attending Penn State University and subsequently earned a Juris Doctorate of Law from Widener University. Leon and his wife, Linda, raised their family in Wilmington, Delaware. He founded his own business, a benefit consulting firm, and was also a partner at a law firm in Kennett Square, PA. As an attorney, he was honored as an appointment to the PA Supreme Court and named to Who's Who in 1992 & 1993. Leon was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He devoted many weekends to coaching his children's sports teams and attending numerous swimming meets. The annual golf tournament he established, the Comedy AM, ran for over 15 consecutive years, bringing together comedians from across the country and raising money for charity. Embracing both faith and stewardship, he attended church regularly and supported the community by donating his time in various positions at several local organizations. His interests included music, ballroom dancing, poker, and golf. Leon is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda L. Gallagher Champagne, his 4 children, Stephen Champagne, Scott Champagne, Sarah (Mark) Chernekoff and Jonathan Champagne, 2 siblings, Peter Champagne & Nina Dea Chambers and 3 grandchildren, Jade Beers-Champagne, Kiefer Champagne & Blake Chernekoff. A visitation will be held on Friday evening September 6th, 7-9 PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. Interment private at the Birmingham-Lafayette Cemetery, West Chester, PA. Donations in his memory may be made to , an . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019