Leon "Little" Rapuano, Sr.



Wilmington - Leon A. Rapuano, Sr. passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Born and raised in Wilmington's Little Italy neighborhood, Leon was the son of the late Anthony J. Rapuano and Yolanda Rapuano. After proudly serving in the U.S. Army, Leon started his own plumbing business with his father which he successfully ran for 30 years. He then worked for and retired from the City of Wilmington as a Chief Plumbing Inspector.



Leon helped in the construction of St. Anthony's Grade School, Padua Academy and St. Anthony's in the Hills. When he had some down time, "Little" enjoyed hanging out at St. Anthony's Club where he was a long-time member. His hobbies included golfing and bowling, but his favorite pastime was playing Pinochle every week with "the gang."



Leon spent 69 inseparable years married to the love of his life and best friend, Margaret. A strong patriarch of his family, Leon was a loving father who instilled his greatest qualities in his 3 children: compassion, selflessness and loyalty to family. He will be incredibly missed by his grandchildren who will remember "Pop-Pop" as a man who always had a smile on his face and money neatly folded in his hand ready to secretly slip to them. He cherished his role as great-grandfather and would truly light up with happiness when spending time with his great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony E. Rapuano and his son-in-law, Joseph Dominelli. He is survived by his devoted wife, Margaret Rapuano; sons, Anthony and Leon, Jr. (Donna); daughter, Joanne Dominelli; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He will also be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Funeral services were held privately on Friday, May 15, 2020.









