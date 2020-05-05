Leon Thompson
Leon Thompson, Sr.

Wilmington - Leon L. Thompson, Sr. (89) peacefully passed on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by 3 children and 6 grandchildren with his loving wife, Darlene, who preceded him in death. Lee is also survived by his loving wife, Arlene and her 3 children and 6 grandchildren.

The families, spouses, extended family and friends are blessed to have been joined by their union. He was a veteran and retired from the DuPont Co.

Due to concerns about the COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private. A Celebration of Lee's life will be held at a later date.

John F. Yasik

Funeral Services

For condolences, visit

yasikfuneralhome.com 302-652-5114




Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
