Leona Cherundolo
New Castle - Leona Cherundolo, age 93, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
All services will be held privately.
To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.