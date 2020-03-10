|
Leona Goldberg Markiewitz
Wilmington - Leona Goldberg Markiewitz, age 86, of Wilmington, DE passed away on March 10, 2020, at The Kutz Home. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Jacob and Ada Goldberg. Leona was raised in Wilkes Barre, PA. Following graduation from Wilkes College in 1955, Leona went on to teach public school on Long Island, NY. She met her husband Kenneth in Wilmington in the summer of 1957, and married in December 1957. They were married for over 62 years, spending 56 years in the Longwood Development in Talleyville. Leona taught second and third grade for over 30 years in Wilmington, spending most of her years at Lombardy Elementary School. Leona was active in Congregation Beth Emeth religious education, boy scouting, The Delaware Art Museum as a docent and librarian, and as a lifelong member of Hadassah. Her artistic talents included needlepoint and making afghans. She loved painting, discussing art, as well as taking art lessons for over 30 years from Edward L Loper Sr. Her artwork now hangs in the homes of her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed travelling with Ken in the US as well as Europe, England, Israel, North Africa, and Canada. Leona is survived by her husband Kenneth, her sister Bobby Miller, her three children Martin (Shifrah), Andy (Peggy), and Rob (Kelly), and her nine grandchildren Jacob, Rachel, Michelle, Aaron, Nathan, Sam, Dan, Hanna, and Sam. She was preceded in death by her brother Newton. Funeral to take place at 2 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020, and Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W Lea Blvd. Wilmington, DE 19803. Shiva will be observed at 7 PM at Lodge Lane, 1221 Lodge Lane Wilmington, DE 19809.
The family asks that donations be made to the Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19806 or Congregation Beth Emeth 300 WW Lea Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19802.
Schoenberg Memorial Chapel
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020