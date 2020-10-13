Leona M. Kutchen
Bear - Leona M. Kutchen of Woodcrest and Bear, Delaware, and formerly of Kulpmont and Shamokin, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
She was the loving daughter of Julia and Frank Stanitski of Kulpmont, PA, and the wife of William Kutchen. All are decreased. Her heart was always filled with love for God and her family and friends and those who needed her help. Leona will be sadly missed and held in the hearts of everyone who knew her.
Leona attended St. Casimirs Church and school and graduated from Kulpmont High School. She took many courses at the University of Delaware. She worked for Stanley Home Products for 43 years in many managerial positions and was branch and Division Manager for many years having 65 people in her employ. Leona also worked for the Caulfield Family and the well-known Mr. and Mrs. Blank Family as House Manager.
She was a member of St. Matthew Church for 50 years and recently attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish and was a member of Weston and Claymore Senior Centers, American Family Assn. and Central Assn. of Miraculous Medal. Leona was a former member of the Leisure Club at Our Lady of Fatima.
Leona is survived by two children, Robert Kutchen of Erie, CO, and Kenneth Kutchen and his wife, Kathryn of Bear, DE. She was preceded in death by a son, William in 1994. Leona also had 6 loving grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She had three brothers - Frank Stanitski and wife Monica of Newark, DE, Leonard Stanitski and wife Georgine of Ashley Heights, Wilmington, DE, and Raymond Stanitski and wife, Patricia of Lancaster, PA, and many special nieces and nephews and cousins and wonderful friends.
Friends and Family may call at Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home at 635 Churchman's Road, Newark, DE 19702 on Monday, October 19, 2020, between 10 am and 11 am and for services beginning at 11 am. Burial will be at the All Saints Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
