Leonard A. Bushell
Wilmington - Leonard A. Bushell, 87 of Wilmington, DE, passed away at The Delaware Hospice Center on January 1, 2020.
Leonard was a beloved patriarch who was happiest when spending time with his family, which he placed before everything else. He especially enjoyed working outside and spending time with his grandchildren. Leonard honorably performed his duty and served in the army during the Korean War. He will be dearly missed and remembered lovingly by his family every day.
Leonard was predeceased by his wife Janet in 2001. He was survived by his two daughters and son-in-laws, Linda & Ernest of Landenberg, PA, and Sharon & Kevin of New Castle, DE, five grandchildren: Tyler, Ayslinn, Connor, Ernie, and Aubrey, and one sister, Shirley, of Fort Walton Beach, FL.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020