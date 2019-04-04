|
Leonard A. Desmond
Wilmington - Leonard Desmond, age 66, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice, surrounded by his family.
Born in Wilmington on September 8, 1952, Len was the son of Paul and Marie (Creswell) Desmond. He was a graduate of Corpus Christi High School, class of 1970, and attended the University of Delaware.
Len worked for Acme Markets for 20 years. He provided private health care and then worked for the Ministry of Caring.
Len had a very strong faith. He was a member of St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. One of the greatest joys of his life was the 20 years he spent in the choir.
Len was a 4th Degree member of the Bishop Fitzmaurice Assembly of the Knights of Columbus.
Len was devoted to his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Michael Paul Desmond.
He is survived by his siblings: Paul (Michelle, Melissa), Tom (Greg, TJ, Juliet), Kathy Noonan [Mike] (Michael, Kevin, Thomas), Marie, Joe [Janet] (Andrea).
Len loved to entertain. He was a great cook and hosted Thanksgiving and Easter dinners for the entire family. He loved his great nieces and nephews (Tamara, Juliana, Desmond, Elena, Lewis, Lucy, Riley, Emery and Natalie). He was an accomplished pianist, and loved playing his Steinway for hours.
The family would like to acknowledge the tireless efforts of Christiana MICU and Seasons Hospice.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville on Saturday, April 6 from 9:15-10:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In keeping with the Liturgical Season of Lent, please omit flowers and kindly consider a donation in memory of Len to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019