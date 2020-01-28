|
Leonard Charles Collas, Jr.
Wilmington - "Charlie" Collas, age 70, passed in his sleep on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Christiana Delaware.
He was born in 1949 in Wilmington to the late Leonard Collas and Lillian Pyle Collas, and lived his whole life in northern Delaware. He will be remembered by all for his generosity, outgoing spirit, and his love of diners.
Charlie worked as an electrician with the DuPont Company and later for M. Davis and Sons. Since retiring, he has enjoyed riding his motorcycle, vacationing, and working as a volunteer with the Tall Ship Kalmar Nyckel.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Len, and his son, Jason. He is survived by his wife Holly Boulanger; his son Nicholas Crowley; and four grandchildren; Addison, Baylee, Colin, and Dakota.
The family would like to thank Helen Graham Center and Christiana Hospital staff for their dedication and kindness to Charlie his family members. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Visitation at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, at 10:00AM on Friday January 31. 2020 with a service beginning at 11:00AM.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020