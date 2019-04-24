|
|
Leonard Davis
Wilmington - Leonard Davis, 96, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19. He was born February 2, 1923 to the late John Davis and Mabel Fitzgerald Truitt Davis. Len was the youngest of 5 boys. He and his brothers Jim, John "Smokey," Reynolds and Dick all served in and returned home safely from World War II. While serving in the US Army, Len earned both a bronze star and Purple Heart. After the war, he served in the Army Reserve until 1983, when he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Len graduated from Wilmington High School in 1942 and enlisted in the army before attending the University of Virginia, where he earned a Masters in Economics. Following school, he moved to Paris to serve as a Diplomatic Courier for the State Department. Prior to leaving, he met his future wife, Leah Ottey Davis, when she and a friend visited UVA in 1946.
Len eventually returned to the US to marry Leah and to begin many years of service with Blue Cross Blue Shield. He first worked in Delaware, and then at Independence Blue Cross in Philadelphia, where he retired at 67 as Vice President of Quality Assurance.
Len was a loyal Rotarian with Wilmington West Rotary Club for several years and served on various boards. He was active with Newark United Methodist Church, the University of Delaware's Academy of Lifelong Learning, Military Order of the World Wars and the YMCA.
Len enjoyed world travel with his wife and family, dancing, swimming, and going to the beach whenever he could. His family will miss enjoying these activities with him, but will always cherish memories of his love, his generosity and his family commitment.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Len is survived by three children; Sara McCue, Patti Reynolds (Martin) and John Davis. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Megan McCue, Kaiti Marinangeli (John), Kelly Reynolds, Kerry McCue and Nate Reynolds.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, April 26 at 10am at Newark United Methodist Church, 69 E. Main Street, Newark, followed by a memorial service at 11am. Burial will be scheduled at a later date at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Delaware. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Wilmington Delaware VA Medical Center (volunteer.va.gov). To send online condolences please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019