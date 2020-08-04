Reverend Leonard J. Blakely
Millsboro - Reverend Leonard J. Blakely, a dedicated priest of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 72.
A native of Wilmington, Father Blakely was born on September 8, 1947, one of nine children of the late Gerald R. and Mildred C. (Welch) Blakely. He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Father was ordained on May 24, 1980 and held various positions in the diocese during his forty years of priestly ministry. He served as associate pastor at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Salisbury, MD, Holy Rosary Parish in Claymont, Our Lady of Fatima Parish in New Castle, and St. Luke - St. Andrew in Ocean City, MD. In addition, Father Blakely served as temporary administrator of Immaculate Conception Parish in Elkton, MD and as pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, Chestertown, MD and most recently at St. Dennis Parish in Galena, MD, from which he retired.
Father Blakely was devoted to his family, had a special bond with his brother, Don, kept his many nephews and nieces close to his heart, and loved his dogs. He found great joy in celebrating Mass for his parishioners, family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Franklin Blakely and Gerald R. Blakely Jr.
Father Blakely is survived by his brothers, Robert Blakely and Donald Blakely; his sisters, Lorraine Zickefoose, Geraldine Davis (Robert), Bernadine Burkhard and Judith Ann Merrill; his sister-in-law, Natalie Blakely; his many beloved nieces, nephews and their families.
Funeral arrangements for Father Blakely will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.
The viewing for Father Blakely will be held at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark on Friday, August 7 from 10:00-11:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00PM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Father Leonard Blakely may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor (Jeanne Jugan Residence), 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
